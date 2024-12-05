Left Menu

Aviation Skills Soar: New Partnership Between GHIAL and YISU

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has partnered with Young India Skill University to boost aviation skill development in Telangana. The collaboration will offer specialized training programs to address industry demands, bridging talent gaps and creating job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:56 IST
Aviation Skills Soar: New Partnership Between GHIAL and YISU
GMR Airports Infrastructure Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has announced a new strategic partnership with Young India Skill University (YISU) to advance aviation skill development among Telangana's youth.

This agreement aims to provide specialized training programs and certifications to enhance the skills of the state's workforce, aligning with the aviation industry's growing requirements.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, commented that the collaboration is a pivotal step toward equipping the youth with necessary skills, while V L V S S Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of YISU, emphasized the initiative's significant impact on delivering advanced skill sets through professionally curated courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024