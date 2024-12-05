Aviation Skills Soar: New Partnership Between GHIAL and YISU
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has partnered with Young India Skill University to boost aviation skill development in Telangana. The collaboration will offer specialized training programs to address industry demands, bridging talent gaps and creating job opportunities.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has announced a new strategic partnership with Young India Skill University (YISU) to advance aviation skill development among Telangana's youth.
This agreement aims to provide specialized training programs and certifications to enhance the skills of the state's workforce, aligning with the aviation industry's growing requirements.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, commented that the collaboration is a pivotal step toward equipping the youth with necessary skills, while V L V S S Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of YISU, emphasized the initiative's significant impact on delivering advanced skill sets through professionally curated courses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
