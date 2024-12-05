Campus Controversy: Assault Allegations Rock University College
A case was registered against four University College students for allegedly assaulting a disabled student. The victim claims the attackers were Student Federation of India members, though the organization denies involvement. The complainant alleges physical and mental abuse after refusing to climb a flagpole due to his disability.
A legal case has unfolded at University College involving four students accused of assaulting a peer with a physical disability. According to police reports made available on Thursday, allegations include both physical and mental abuse.
The victim, a 19-year-old degree student, claims that the alleged attackers are affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), despite the organization's public denial of the accusations. The incident purportedly occurred at the student union office on December 2.
The complainant expressed that he faced threats and further mistreatment, including body shaming and physical harm, after he refused to carry out an activity incompatible with his disability. Contradicting this, an SFI leader stated that no union events took place that day, attributing the incident to a clash between student groups. Police have begun an investigation.
