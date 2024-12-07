Bihar Protests: The Uproar Over Examination Rule Changes
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) faced protests over perceived examination rule changes, with demands to conduct exams using the 'one shift, one paper' format instead of 'normalisation of marks'. Police action was taken against misinformation spreaders, while popular educators supported students' demonstrations.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has become embroiled in controversy following protests against alleged changes to examination rules. The commission was accused of planning to use a 'normalisation of marks' process, prompting students to demand exams in a 'one shift, one paper' format.
The BPSC has denied any changes, asserting the existing exam format remains. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has called on authorities to identify those spreading misinformation. The police, addressing rumors of arrests of prominent educators known as Khan Sir and Motiur Rahman Khan, confirmed no detentions occurred.
Despite reassurances, teachers like Khan and Rahman remain vocal, advocating for the students and urging BPSC to provide written clarification. Meanwhile, the commission insists on keeping the examination date unchanged due to significant logistical preparations already undertaken.
