Knowledge Revolution: Transforming Schools in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the development of schools as centers of excellence to foster innovation and growth. He highlighted the role of teachers and the importance of integrating moral values in education. AI is seen as a supportive tool in this educational transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to revolutionize education in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the importance of transforming schools into centers of excellence. Speaking at a private school's annual function, Sinha pointed out the need for a 'knowledge revolution' to enable India's development and fuel economic growth.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the crucial role educators play in unlocking students' potential and ensuring the union territory's core competencies are harnessed for a prosperous future. He argued for a holistic approach to learning that incorporates moral values and practical life skills, moving away from traditional test-centric models.

Highlighting recent reforms in education, Sinha pointed out the positive impact of artificial intelligence on the teacher-student dynamic. He advocated for AI as a supportive element rather than a full substitute, promoting AI-assisted, not AI-led, classrooms to enhance educational engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

