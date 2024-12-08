Left Menu

The Silent Growth of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A Legacy of Governance

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Narendra Modi for not acknowledging the historical expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas. Ramesh highlighted that the first KV was established in 1963 and applauded the continuity in governance evidenced by the recent approval to open more KVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:54 IST
The Silent Growth of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A Legacy of Governance
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for not recognizing the enduring expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas as an example of continuity in governance.

His criticism followed Modi's announcement that his government had decided to further expand school education by opening 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, a decision approved by the Cabinet.

Ramesh pointed out that Kendriya Vidyalayas have been in operation since 1963 and reflected on his own experience in one, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of governance that he accused the credit-hungry Prime Minister of ignoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024