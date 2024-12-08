The Silent Growth of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A Legacy of Governance

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for not recognizing the enduring expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas as an example of continuity in governance.

His criticism followed Modi's announcement that his government had decided to further expand school education by opening 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, a decision approved by the Cabinet.

Ramesh pointed out that Kendriya Vidyalayas have been in operation since 1963 and reflected on his own experience in one, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of governance that he accused the credit-hungry Prime Minister of ignoring.

