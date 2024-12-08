Left Menu

Tragic End: Exam Pressure Claims Young Life

A class 10 student, Somil Raj, died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his father's licenced revolver. Reportedly distressed over his examination results in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police are investigating the tragic incident, which took place at his home in Anand Vihar Colony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young student's life was tragically cut short in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, as Somil Raj, aged 14, reportedly took his own life using his father's licenced revolver. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Anand Vihar Colony, where the boy resided.

Police sources revealed that the unfortunate event unfolded amidst the teenager's despair over his recent examination results. Family members reported that Somil was dissatisfied with his performance, securing less than fifty percent in three subjects during his half-yearly school exams.

SHO Dev Guru, of the Kahalgaon Police Station, stated that a police team was swiftly dispatched upon receiving the alert. The revolver and the boy's mobile phone were seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Initial findings suggest that the student communicated his intentions to friends prior to taking the drastic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

