Tragic Incident: DTU Students' Fatal Fall in Rohini

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Monday morning, two students pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration at Delhi Technological University were found dead after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Rohini area.

The local police were swiftly dispatched to the scene in the K N Katzu area after receiving reports of the fall. ''The matter is under investigation,'' a senior police official informed, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ascertain the motives or circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Authorities have yet to uncover any additional details, leaving the community in wait for more information regarding the unfortunate event that has left many in shock and mourning.

