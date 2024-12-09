Delhi Schools Bomb Threat Sparks Panic Among Parents

Panic gripped Delhi as 40 schools reported bomb threats via email on Monday, prompting swift evacuations. Concerned parents rushed to ensure their children's safety amid heightened fear.

Parental anxiety prevailed with individuals like Vipin Bhatra expressing distress over the lack of secure educational environments. 'Education is important, but so is safety,' said Anuradha, another anxious parent.

Despite chaotic scenes, school staff effectively managed the crisis, ensuring students' safety until parents arrived. Authorities, including bomb squads, later confirmed the absence of any threats after thorough inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)