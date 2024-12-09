Left Menu

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat Sparks Panic Among Parents

Panic ensued in Delhi on Monday as 40 schools received bomb threats through e-mail, leading to evacuations and parental fear. The threats not only disrupted academic activities but also instilled anxiety about children's safety. Authorities responded promptly, confirming no explosives were found after thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST
Delhi Schools Bomb Threat Sparks Panic Among Parents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped Delhi as 40 schools reported bomb threats via email on Monday, prompting swift evacuations. Concerned parents rushed to ensure their children's safety amid heightened fear.

Parental anxiety prevailed with individuals like Vipin Bhatra expressing distress over the lack of secure educational environments. 'Education is important, but so is safety,' said Anuradha, another anxious parent.

Despite chaotic scenes, school staff effectively managed the crisis, ensuring students' safety until parents arrived. Authorities, including bomb squads, later confirmed the absence of any threats after thorough inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024