Tragic Fall: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two BBA Students in Rohini

In a tragic incident in Rohini, two BBA students have died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation. Officials confirmed the identities of the students as Ishaan from Rajasthan and Harsh from Delhi, both studying at local institutes.

The police received a PCR call in the early hours of Monday, reporting the fall. Immediate investigation revealed that the fall seemed accidental, with forensic teams finding no foul play. The two students were roommates who had been living in the accommodation for two months.

Witnesses reported that a friendly scuffle during a gathering with common friends might have led to the fatal fall. Despite scanning CCTV footage, nothing suspicious was detected. The authorities have initiated an inquest, and the students' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)