Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two BBA Students in Rohini

Two BBA students died after allegedly falling from their fourth-floor accommodation in Rohini. Police have termed the incident accidental following forensic analysis. Witness statements suggest a friendly scuffle led to the fall. An inquest is ongoing, and post-mortem examinations are underway to ascertain further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:56 IST
Tragic Fall: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two BBA Students in Rohini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rohini, two BBA students have died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation. Officials confirmed the identities of the students as Ishaan from Rajasthan and Harsh from Delhi, both studying at local institutes.

The police received a PCR call in the early hours of Monday, reporting the fall. Immediate investigation revealed that the fall seemed accidental, with forensic teams finding no foul play. The two students were roommates who had been living in the accommodation for two months.

Witnesses reported that a friendly scuffle during a gathering with common friends might have led to the fatal fall. Despite scanning CCTV footage, nothing suspicious was detected. The authorities have initiated an inquest, and the students' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024