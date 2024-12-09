Left Menu

Smart India Hackathon 2024: A Record-Breaking Innovation Marathon

The seventh Smart India Hackathon kicks off nationwide, providing a platform for students to solve key challenges. With over 2,247 internal hackathons and participation from over 86,000 teams, this is the largest edition ever. It addresses problems in 17 key sectors, including sustainability and health care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:26 IST
Smart India Hackathon 2024: A Record-Breaking Innovation Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon is underway at 51 centers across the country, marking its largest edition yet, education ministry officials have announced.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 is witnessing a substantial increase in institutional hackathons, with numbers swelling from 900 last year to over 2,247. This impressive growth reflects the initiative's strong focus on fostering product innovation and a solution-driven approach amongst students.

This year, more than 86,000 teams have engaged at the institutional level, with 49,000 student teams advancing to the national round. The hackathon addresses challenges across 17 sectors of national significance, including healthcare, smart technologies, and heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024