Smart India Hackathon 2024: A Record-Breaking Innovation Marathon

The seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon is underway at 51 centers across the country, marking its largest edition yet, education ministry officials have announced.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 is witnessing a substantial increase in institutional hackathons, with numbers swelling from 900 last year to over 2,247. This impressive growth reflects the initiative's strong focus on fostering product innovation and a solution-driven approach amongst students.

This year, more than 86,000 teams have engaged at the institutional level, with 49,000 student teams advancing to the national round. The hackathon addresses challenges across 17 sectors of national significance, including healthcare, smart technologies, and heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)