CUET-UG Revamped: Changes Ahead for Aspiring Students

CUET-UG will transition to a computer-based format in 2025, allowing students to choose subjects beyond their Class 12 curriculum. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced a reduction from 63 to 37 subjects, with admissions for dropped subjects based on the General Aptitude Test. All questions will be compulsory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the CUET-UG exam will exclusively be conducted as a computer-based test starting in 2025. This shift aims to provide students with the flexibility to select subjects outside their Class 12 curriculum, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

During an interaction with PTI, Kumar highlighted a range of proposed changes after a review by an expert panel. Among these, the number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. For subjects no longer included, admissions will rely on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores, he noted.

Kumar further explained that the exam duration is now standardized at 60 minutes, with all questions being compulsory. Additionally, students can appear for a maximum of five subjects. This development follows a review of previous editions that faced technical issues and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

