CUET-UG Revamped: Changes Ahead for Aspiring Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the CUET-UG exam will exclusively be conducted as a computer-based test starting in 2025. This shift aims to provide students with the flexibility to select subjects outside their Class 12 curriculum, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

During an interaction with PTI, Kumar highlighted a range of proposed changes after a review by an expert panel. Among these, the number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. For subjects no longer included, admissions will rely on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores, he noted.

Kumar further explained that the exam duration is now standardized at 60 minutes, with all questions being compulsory. Additionally, students can appear for a maximum of five subjects. This development follows a review of previous editions that faced technical issues and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)