Students Hospitalized After Contaminated Meal

Four students from a government-run social welfare residential institute in Vikarabad District were hospitalized with stomach aches and vomiting after consuming breakfast on Tuesday. All students have since been discharged, according to a senior official.

Reports of poor food quality at the hostel in Tandur Mandal surfaced as some students alleged finding worms in their meals. Authorities have yet to respond to these serious allegations, students claimed while speaking to local TV channels.

While officials stated that only four of the 95 students showed symptoms, one student reported that 15 students were taken to various hospitals for treatment. The lack of response has raised concerns among the student body and parents.

