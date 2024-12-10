Uttar Pradesh Expands: Five New Kendriya Vidyalayas Announced

Uttar Pradesh is poised for a significant educational expansion with the government announcing the establishment of five new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj. This development, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to enhance the state's educational landscape.

These additions will bring the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh to a remarkable 127, the most in any Indian state. Each school will accommodate 960 students and create 63 permanent jobs, collectively providing high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 jobs.

The Ayodhya facility, marking the district's second, will be positioned in Chandpur Harvansh. New schools in Payagpur (Jaunpur), Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Bijnor will also adhere to the National Education Policy 2020 as part of PM Shri Schools.

