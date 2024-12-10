Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Expands: Five New Kendriya Vidyalayas Announced

Uttar Pradesh will build five new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj, increasing the state's total to 127, the highest in India. These schools will accommodate 4,800 students and create 315 jobs, following the National Education Policy 2020. They will be called PM Shri Schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Expands: Five New Kendriya Vidyalayas Announced
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is poised for a significant educational expansion with the government announcing the establishment of five new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj. This development, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to enhance the state's educational landscape.

These additions will bring the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh to a remarkable 127, the most in any Indian state. Each school will accommodate 960 students and create 63 permanent jobs, collectively providing high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 jobs.

The Ayodhya facility, marking the district's second, will be positioned in Chandpur Harvansh. New schools in Payagpur (Jaunpur), Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Bijnor will also adhere to the National Education Policy 2020 as part of PM Shri Schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024