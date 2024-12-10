AU Aims to Revive India's Ancient Knowledge Legacy

Left Menu

Ahmedabad University Chancellor Sanjay Lalbhai emphasized the institution's ambition to position India as a hub of global knowledge. At AU's 14th convocation, he reflected on historic centers like Nalanda. Former Britannia MD, Vinita Bali, highlighted the importance of making informed choices.

Ahmedabad University Chancellor Sanjay Lalbhai announced the university's aim to establish India as a global knowledge hub. During the 14th convocation, which celebrated the graduation of 800 students, Lalbhai underscored AU's ambition to emulate historic institutions such as Nalanda and Takshashila in their pursuit of academic excellence.

Lalbhai, an acclaimed industrialist, expressed the university's goal to become a comprehensive center of learning by expanding its disciplines. He emphasized the rich tradition of Indian education and expressed a desire for AU to lead in disseminating knowledge globally.

Vinita Bali, the former Managing Director of Britannia Industries and the event's chief guest, reiterated the significance of making strategic educational choices, underlining its impact on individual and institutional success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

