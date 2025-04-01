Left Menu

CollegeDekho Secures INR 30 Crore to Revolutionize Higher Education Guidance

CollegeDekho, a leader in higher education guidance, has received INR 30 crore from Lighthouse Canton. This funding will enhance technology, expand reach, and support seamless operations. The move highlights CollegeDekho's robust market position and commitment to advancing higher education access and outcomes for students and partner institutions.

Updated: 01-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:25 IST
CollegeDekho Prepares for Upcoming Admission Season. Image Credit: ANI
CollegeDekho has announced a significant financial boost, securing INR 30 crore in funding from Lighthouse Canton, aimed at propelling the company into a new phase of growth. This injection of capital is set to enhance the firm's technological infrastructure, widen its operational footprint, and ensure smooth processes during the upcoming admission peak season.

With revenues climbing 32.2% to Rs215.6 crore in FY24, up from Rs163 crore in FY23, CollegeDekho is bolstering its standing in the market while staying dedicated to facilitating quality education. Their goal is not only to empower students and drive admissions but also to deliver skill-based degree programs through collaboration with various institutions.

The new capital influx sees CollegeDekho positioned for rapid advancement, underscored by recent strategic leadership hires. Industry veterans Arshad Mumtaz and Deep Prakash have come on board, bringing decades of expertise to steer CollegeDekho's Retail business and sales operations. Their roles are crucial as CollegeDekho aims to solidify its status as a trusted education advisor, while continuously expanding and innovating in the higher education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

