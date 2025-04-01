Historic Nepal-Thailand Visit Paves Way for Tourism and Cultural MoUs

Nepal and Thailand are set to strengthen their bilateral relations as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli embarks on an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation. Departing from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, Oli was invited by Thai Prime Minister Phatthonghan Shinawatra for what marks the first official visit by a Nepali Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago.

Accompanied by high-profile officials including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and key advisors, Oli emphasized the significance of this visit, aiming to reinforce exchanges in tourism and culture. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that alongside governmental agreements, six additional MoUs will be sealed between private sectors and academic institutions of both countries.

A pivotal component of Oli's agenda includes engaging at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. The summit, chaired by the Thai Prime Minister, will cover essential topics such as trade, investment, and infrastructure cooperation among its seven member states. During the visit, Oli will also connect with foreign leaders for sideline talks, aiming to promote regional cooperation and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)