Ferrari Fuels Cadillac's F1 Ambitions

Ferrari has agreed to supply engines and gearboxes to a new Cadillac Formula One team, starting in 2026, contingent on approval. The deal involves Andretti Formula Racing LLC and is backed by General Motors. GM aims to become a full works outfit by decade's end.

Updated: 10-12-2024 21:32 IST
Ferrari is set to power a new Cadillac Formula One team with engines and gearboxes in a multi-year deal beginning 2026, pending approval, the Italian automaker announced Tuesday.

The agreement hinges on Andretti Formula Racing LLC securing written confirmation from the FIA and Formula One, following a preliminary accord for the General Motors-supported team to join as an 11th entry.

General Motors has registered with the FIA as a power unit maker, aiming to be a full works team by decade's end, with Mario Andretti serving as a team director. They will pay a $450 million anti-dilution fee to current teams.

