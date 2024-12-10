Ferrari Fuels Cadillac's F1 Ambitions

Ferrari is set to power a new Cadillac Formula One team with engines and gearboxes in a multi-year deal beginning 2026, pending approval, the Italian automaker announced Tuesday.

The agreement hinges on Andretti Formula Racing LLC securing written confirmation from the FIA and Formula One, following a preliminary accord for the General Motors-supported team to join as an 11th entry.

General Motors has registered with the FIA as a power unit maker, aiming to be a full works team by decade's end, with Mario Andretti serving as a team director. They will pay a $450 million anti-dilution fee to current teams.

