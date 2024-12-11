Assam's 12 Days of Development: A Boost to Education and Welfare
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a 12-day initiative distributing grants, scholarships, and aid statewide. The first day saw scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles given to students. The government aims to improve the education sector and provide relief to borrowers, disaster-hit families, and self-help groups.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced a significant 12-day programme aimed at distributing grants, scholarships, and assistance statewide. The launch on Wednesday saw the initial distribution of scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles to students from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Jorhat districts.
Through the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award in the Pragya Bharti scheme and Anundoram Borooah Award, the government provided valuable support to students. Sarma emphasized financial and moral support during this period. The initiative will benefit thousands, including Class 9, 10, and 12 students with cash and mobility resources.
Further efforts include a Rs 223 crore relief package for microfinance borrowers, Rs 353.37 crore for disaster-hit families, and Rs 21.9 crore supporting self-help groups in food processing. This aligns with enhancing education infrastructure and fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision for 2047 development.
