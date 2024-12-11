Left Menu

Assam's 12 Days of Development: A Boost to Education and Welfare

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a 12-day initiative distributing grants, scholarships, and aid statewide. The first day saw scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles given to students. The government aims to improve the education sector and provide relief to borrowers, disaster-hit families, and self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:43 IST
Assam's 12 Days of Development: A Boost to Education and Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced a significant 12-day programme aimed at distributing grants, scholarships, and assistance statewide. The launch on Wednesday saw the initial distribution of scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles to students from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Jorhat districts.

Through the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award in the Pragya Bharti scheme and Anundoram Borooah Award, the government provided valuable support to students. Sarma emphasized financial and moral support during this period. The initiative will benefit thousands, including Class 9, 10, and 12 students with cash and mobility resources.

Further efforts include a Rs 223 crore relief package for microfinance borrowers, Rs 353.37 crore for disaster-hit families, and Rs 21.9 crore supporting self-help groups in food processing. This aligns with enhancing education infrastructure and fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision for 2047 development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024