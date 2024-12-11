Empowering Innovators: India's Youth Pioneers Future Solutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young innovators at the Smart India Hackathon, applauding their role in driving future solutions through knowledge and innovation. He emphasized government initiatives supporting youth by removing barriers and fostering a scientific mindset via new educational policies.

Highlighting the significance of emerging sectors like digital content and gaming, Modi emphasized India's position as an economic power through its innovative youth. The Smart India Hackathon, now in its seventh edition, has seen record participation, with over 86,000 teams involved at the institute level.

Prominent projects included a 'Virtual Reality Friend' tool for autistic children and cyber security solutions. The event, hosted at NIT Srinagar for the first time, reflected the institutes' commitment to bridging academia and real-world problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)