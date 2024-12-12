Pandemic's Ripple Effects: Families, Homes, and Education Shift in the 2020s

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a noticeable imprint on American families, communities, and housing markets, as highlighted by recent data from the US Census Bureau. Newly released figures illustrate a shift in family dynamics, with fewer grandparents residing with and caring for their grandchildren compared to pre-pandemic years. This decline is attributed to factors such as stabilized opioid-related deaths and fewer women in incarceration.

Younger children's preschool enrolment also decreased as many parents hesitated to send their kids to schools during closures. The bureau's separate report notes that the impact on early childhood education could mark the beginning of a lasting trend.

Housing trends also saw significant changes, with Americans increasingly staying put due to escalating home values and scarce availability. The national median home value soared from $249,400 to $303,400, with luxurious vacation spots experiencing even sharper increases, as seen in Aspen, Colorado, and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

