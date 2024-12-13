Empowering Women in Education: Paving the Path to VIKSIT Bharat
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the need for a level playing field for women in various sectors and stressed building an 'Indian model of women empowerment' to ensure women are integral to decision-making. He addressed these issues during the 'Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @2047' workshop.
On Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the importance of creating equitable opportunities for women across all fields. He highlighted the need for an 'Indian model of women empowerment' to integrate women into decision-making structures and support their life choices.
Pradhan made these statements at the inauguration of a workshop titled 'Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @2047', aimed at women leaders. He pointed out that with the emerging new world order driven by knowledge, women are increasingly participating in all areas, including STEM fields.
According to the minister, establishing equality and empowering women is key to a stronger society and nation. The workshop showcases how women are elevating education standards and prepares them for leadership roles, offering a roadmap for the future.
