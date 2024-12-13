Left Menu

Punjab Educators Set to Revolutionize Education After Finnish Training

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged teachers, who received training in Finland, to transform the state's education system. Praising teachers as nation builders, Mann highlighted the government's commitment to improving educational quality. He encouraged teachers to nurture students into active contributors to Punjab's socio-economic progress.

Punjab's commitment to elevating its education system took a significant step forward, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed teachers returning from professional training in Finland. Mann emphasized their role as nation builders, urging them to inspire students by becoming exemplary educators.

Highlighting the state's determination to improve educational standards, Mann noted that these trained teachers now represent a valuable asset for Punjab's future. Ensuring better quality education is a priority, aiming for inclusive access across varied social backgrounds.

With Finland recognized for its outstanding education model, this initiative reflects Punjab's strategic approach to empower educators and foster socio-economic development through improved teaching methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

