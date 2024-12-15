Controversy at IIT Kharagpur Over Hospital Shifting Plan
The IIT Kharagpur Teachers Association opposed the institute's decision to shift healthcare facilities to a new off-campus hospital. This move is said to cause inconvenience to the community, and there are concerns about the lack of consultation with stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The IIT Kharagpur Teachers Association (IITTA) raised objections over the institute's decision to relocate most campus healthcare services to the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspeciality Hospital (SPMSH) situated further away.
The institute's administration claims the move will optimize hospital facilities and offer better healthcare with modern equipment, supporting both campus and outside patients. However, the IITTA argues this will significantly disrupt campus life without having consulted recognized campus bodies.
Despite reassurances, the teachers' association is calling for extensive dialogue involving the larger campus community before proceeding with the relocation, which they argue is being rushed before the new director's appointment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
