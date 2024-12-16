Left Menu

Unemployed Youth Protest Against Guest Teacher Policy in Himachal Pradesh

Unemployed youth in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest against the government's decision to employ guest teachers on a period basis. They demand the withdrawal of the recruitment policy, accusing it of exploitation. The state BJP supports the youth's demand, criticising the Congress government for failing job promises.

In Himachal Pradesh, unemployed youth took to the streets to protest against the government's move to employ guest teachers on a period basis. The demonstration took place in front of the deputy commissioner's office, with the youths demanding that the guest teacher recruitment policy be withdrawn immediately.

Members of the 'Shikshit Berojgar Sangh' voiced their anger, threatening to escalate their protest by targeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and planning a siege of the Assembly's Winter Session in Dharamsala. The policy, approved by the state Cabinet on December 12, has been criticised as exploitative and a betrayal of promises to create a lakh jobs annually.

Himachal's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the policy, stating it maintains educational continuity. However, opposition from the state BJP has intensified, with accusations that the Congress government has insulted educated youth and failed to deliver on job creation promises.

