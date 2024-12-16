Breakfast Boost: Transforming Children's Education in Tamil Nadu
The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme has resulted in significant educational benefits for over 90% of children in Tamil Nadu's government schools, improving memory, attention, and punctuality. An interim study by the State Planning Commission highlights enhancements in learning interests and academic skills, leveraging the positive impacts of this initiative.
An interim study from the State Planning Commission reveals that the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme significantly improved memory in over 90% of participating children. Implemented in 100 schools, this initiative has notably increased classroom attention, punctuality, and interest in academics and sports.
The scheme, launched on September 15, 2022, now benefits 20.73 lakh children across 34,987 government and state-aided primary schools. J Jayaranjan, the SPC's executive vice chairman, presented four draft policies and five reports to Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlighting the impactful outcomes of this flagship scheme.
Accompanying schemes like the Pudumai Penn and Ennum Ezhuthum aim to bolster educational engagement and quality. The Pudumai Penn Scheme supports higher education for girl students, achieving notable enrollment increases. Meanwhile, the Ennum Ezhuthum initiative evaluates and enhances primary education for improved outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
