Strategic Alliance: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Indian Navy

In a significant move to enhance logistics capabilities, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Navy. The agreement focuses on strengthening logistics-related education, research, and training, according to an official statement.

Signed by Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, the Navy's Controller of Logistics, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Manoj Choudhary, the MoU represents a crucial step forward in improving the Navy's logistical framework. Key areas of focus include supply chain management, multimodal transportation, and sustainability, aligning with national initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021.

With opportunities for exclusive academic programs for Navy officers, this collaboration also brings the exchange of expertise in AI, predictive analytics, and blockchain technology to the forefront. Building on existing partnerships with the Indian Army and Air Force, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is poised to advance transportation and logistics education for India's defense forces.

