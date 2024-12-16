Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Indian Navy

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Navy to advance logistics education, research, and training. This partnership aims to reinforce the Navy's logistics efficiency, align with national development plans, and provide exclusive academic programs for Navy officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:21 IST
Strategic Alliance: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Indian Navy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance logistics capabilities, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Navy. The agreement focuses on strengthening logistics-related education, research, and training, according to an official statement.

Signed by Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, the Navy's Controller of Logistics, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Manoj Choudhary, the MoU represents a crucial step forward in improving the Navy's logistical framework. Key areas of focus include supply chain management, multimodal transportation, and sustainability, aligning with national initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021.

With opportunities for exclusive academic programs for Navy officers, this collaboration also brings the exchange of expertise in AI, predictive analytics, and blockchain technology to the forefront. Building on existing partnerships with the Indian Army and Air Force, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is poised to advance transportation and logistics education for India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024