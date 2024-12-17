Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amidst Toxic Air Quality in Delhi-NCR
Schools in Delhi-NCR have shifted to hybrid learning due to Stage 4 pollution restrictions following severe air quality. Students in grades VI-IX and XI must follow the hybrid model, while classes for X and XII remain offline. The AQI in Delhi marked a severe 427.
On Tuesday, schools across the Delhi-NCR region transitioned to a hybrid model of learning as part of the anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
With air quality in the national capital plummeting to a severe level, reaching an AQI of 427, administrators have adjusted class schedules. This shift comes following Stage 3 measures enacted when the AQI breached 350 earlier the same day.
Students from grades VI to IX and XI must adhere to a hybrid mode of learning, while those in grades X and XII are required to attend in-person classes. School officials expressed concerns about students lagging in activities due to online classes, with many parents requesting offline classes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
