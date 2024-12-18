Left Menu

Revamping Examination Integrity: NTA Undergoes Restructuring

A high-level panel advises against permanent staffing for the National Testing Agency (NTA), suggesting longer tenures for executives and domain experts to address concerns over exam irregularities. The panel outlines a strategic restructuring to enhance the NTA's effectiveness and proposes a nationwide network of testing centers for efficiency.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A government-appointed panel recommends structural changes to the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid controversy over irregularities in entrance exams like NEET-UG. The panel advises against permanent roles, favoring longer tenures for executives and specialists to ensure continuity and expertise.

Chaired by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan, the panel proposes a restructuring of the NTA with a governing body overseeing test audit, ethics, transparency, and staff conditions. The agency should focus on creating a network of 400-500 testing centers nationwide, enhancing testing capacity with secure and standardized facilities.

This move follows scrutiny of the NTA's role in exam mismanagement, with cases of alleged leaks and cancellations of exams like the UGC-NET prompting an ongoing CBI investigation. With inputs from educational leaders and experts, the panel aims to bolster the security, efficiency, and integrity of national exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

