UNICEF Mobilizes Emergency Aid for Vanuatu’s Children After Devastating Earthquake 

An estimated 40,000 children in Vanuatu are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance following a catastrophic 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the island nation on December 17. The disaster was compounded by multiple aftershocks, intensifying the devastation.

Local authorities report 14 confirmed deaths, more than 200 injuries, and widespread destruction of buildings, including hospitals. The earthquake has also triggered landslides, severely damaging roads, bridges, and telecommunications infrastructure, further complicating relief efforts.

In response, UNICEF has dispatched vital supplies, including community first aid kits, Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), and tents, to ensure continuity of essential health services. Safe water is being provided to healthcare facilities, a critical intervention given the widespread disruption to water systems.

Infrastructure Damage and Access Challenges

Hospitals, schools, and homes have sustained significant damage, leaving thousands without access to essential services. Landslides have made key transport routes to the airport and main seaport impassable, hampering the delivery of aid. Telecommunications networks are down or intermittent across most affected areas, complicating coordination efforts.

UNICEF’s Priorities and Continued Support

“The immediate priority is to reach children and families with the life-saving support they need,” stated Eric Durpaire, Chief of UNICEF Pacific’s Vanuatu Field Office. “UNICEF is on the ground, working with the government, civil society organizations, and development partners to support response efforts.”

UNICEF is focusing on providing safe water and sanitation, restoring essential health services, and ensuring children’s protection. Key interventions include:

Safe Water and Hygiene : Restoring water supply systems and distributing critical hygiene supplies to prevent disease outbreaks.

: Restoring water supply systems and distributing critical hygiene supplies to prevent disease outbreaks. Health Services : Supporting healthcare facilities with emergency medical kits and temporary shelters.

: Supporting healthcare facilities with emergency medical kits and temporary shelters. Nutrition and Child Welfare : Providing nutritional supplements and psychosocial support to affected children.

: Providing nutritional supplements and psychosocial support to affected children. Education : Mobilizing resources to restore educational services and create child-friendly spaces for learning.

: Mobilizing resources to restore educational services and create child-friendly spaces for learning. Social Protection: Collaborating with partners to deliver immediate and long-term support for vulnerable families.

Broader Regional Coordination

The disaster highlights the Pacific region’s vulnerability to seismic events and underscores the importance of coordinated international support. UNICEF is leveraging its partnerships with local governments, NGOs, and global agencies to scale up response efforts in Vanuatu.

International Support and Funding Needs

UNICEF has called for increased international funding to sustain relief operations and address long-term recovery. Immediate priorities include rebuilding infrastructure, expanding healthcare access, and ensuring the protection of children, who are particularly vulnerable in the aftermath of disasters.

With the extent of the damage becoming clearer, the organization remains committed to supporting the government of Vanuatu in its efforts to rebuild resilient systems and safeguard the rights and well-being of its children and communities.