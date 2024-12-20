Biden Cancels Student Loans for 55,000 Workers Under PSLF Program

The Biden administration has taken steps to alleviate the burden of federal student loans by canceling debt for an additional 55,000 workers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

According to a Friday announcement from the Education Department, the initiative targets professionals including teachers, nurses, service members, and law enforcement officials, who have completed 10 years of service in government or nonprofit roles.

This latest USD 4.28 billion relief effort contributes to an unprecedented USD 180 billion cancellation, addressing the financial pressures of approximately 4.9 million Americans. Despite this, Biden's broader loan cancellation plans face legal challenges.

