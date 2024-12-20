Left Menu

Gamified Learning: Bridging Cybersecurity Skill Gaps Among Students

India STEM Foundation partnered with CrowdStrike to host a cybersecurity education event, introducing students to fundamental cybersecurity through a gamified card game. The initiative, part of ISF's Anushikshan program, aims to build foundational skills among students and bridge cybersecurity skills and opportunity gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to promote early engagement in cybersecurity education, India STEM Foundation (ISF) joined forces with CrowdStrike, a leader in cybersecurity, to host an interactive session for students on December 10. Held at CrowdStrike's office in Pune, the event introduced over 80 students from the Air Force School to the basics of cybersecurity through an engaging, game-based approach.

The event marked the regional debut of CrowdStrike's Cyber Threat Defender Booster Pack, a card game designed to teach essential cybersecurity concepts in a fun and interactive way. Developed in collaboration with the Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security, the booster pack features custom-made cards addressing prevalent threats such as phishing and ransomware while demonstrating the protection offered by CrowdStrike's Falcon platform.

Volunteers from CrowdStrike actively participated, guiding students through strategic gameplay that included threat mitigation and defense tactics. This hands-on experience aims to spark interest in cybersecurity careers among young students, equipping them with crucial knowledge and skills. The event exemplifies ISF's commitment to fostering future tech talent and narrowing the cybersecurity skills gap.

