Classroom Violence: Student Stabs Classmate in Odisha
A 14-year-old student in Odisha allegedly stabbed his classmate at a government school. Authorities have detained the accused and are probing the motive behind the attack. The victim is hospitalized but stable. A case has been filed and the weapon seized, police confirmed.
- Country:
- India
A 14-year-old student at a government-run school in Kendrapara district, Odisha, allegedly stabbed a classmate on Friday, authorities reported. The shocking incident unfolded within a classroom at Telengabasant Nodal Upper Primary School. Following the ordeal, school officials lodged a formal complaint, leading to law enforcement action.
The eighth-grade student suspect has been detained, according to Inspector-in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan. The victim, though hospitalized, is said to be out of any immediate threat to life. As part of the ongoing investigation, police have seized the blood-stained knife used in the attack.
Authorities are actively examining the motives behind this violent act. The incident raises concerns over student safety and the need for enhanced security measures within educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Calls for UN Action Amid Rising Violence in Bangladesh
Will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to PTI.
Matt Doocey Welcomes New Workforce Data, Calls for Improvement in Hospitality Sector
Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed