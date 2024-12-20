Left Menu

Classroom Violence: Student Stabs Classmate in Odisha

A 14-year-old student in Odisha allegedly stabbed his classmate at a government school. Authorities have detained the accused and are probing the motive behind the attack. The victim is hospitalized but stable. A case has been filed and the weapon seized, police confirmed.

Classroom Violence: Student Stabs Classmate in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 14-year-old student at a government-run school in Kendrapara district, Odisha, allegedly stabbed a classmate on Friday, authorities reported. The shocking incident unfolded within a classroom at Telengabasant Nodal Upper Primary School. Following the ordeal, school officials lodged a formal complaint, leading to law enforcement action.

The eighth-grade student suspect has been detained, according to Inspector-in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan. The victim, though hospitalized, is said to be out of any immediate threat to life. As part of the ongoing investigation, police have seized the blood-stained knife used in the attack.

Authorities are actively examining the motives behind this violent act. The incident raises concerns over student safety and the need for enhanced security measures within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

