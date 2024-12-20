Left Menu

Winter Break Announced for J&K Colleges

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared winter breaks for colleges starting December 27, extending until February 14, 2025, for those in the Kashmir division and Winter Zone of Jammu. Meanwhile, colleges in the Summer Zone of Jammu will have their vacations from January 1 to January 10, 2025.

Updated: 20-12-2024 22:33 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced on Friday the commencement of winter vacations for colleges, effective December 27.

According to an order from the Higher Education Department, winter breaks for government colleges in the Kashmir division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division will last until February 14, 2025.

In contrast, colleges in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division will observe their winter vacations from January 1 to January 10, 2025. This announcement comes after the declaration of winter breaks for schools in the respective regions due to harsh cold conditions.

