Vice President Dhankhar Urges Adoption of National Education Policy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday criticized some states for not implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), calling it an 'inconceivable' situation. He lamented the lack of pressure from academia, the intelligentsia, and media, stressing the need for a united national front.

Dhankhar urged that nationalism and nation-first principles should guide decisions, particularly with the NEP facing opposition in some regions. He spoke at the 5th Global Alumni Meet at Punjab University on enhancing educational collaboration for excellence and sustainability.

The Vice President underscored alumni networks' critical role in bolstering educational institutions. Alumni can drive curriculum development, encourage industry alignment, and foster innovation, contributing significantly to national leadership and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)