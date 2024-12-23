Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Receive Bomb Threat Response Training

In response to a surge in hoax bomb threats causing panic among school authorities, Delhi Police plans to train teachers and school staff on handling these situations. Collaborating with the Education Department, police will conduct seminars for educators across government and private schools. The training will also address cybercrime awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:55 IST
In light of recent false bomb threats causing alarm within school communities, Delhi Police has announced plans to educate teachers and school personnel on crisis management, a department spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The police, partnering with the Education Department, will host a seminar aimed at instructing educators from both government and private institutions in maintaining composure, effectively reacting, and collaborating with law enforcement during bomb threats.

Police Deputy Commissioner Prashant Gautam from the Shahdara district emphasized the training's dual focus, which includes raising awareness about the dangers of cybercrime. In recent days, numerous schools in Delhi experienced disruptions due to these hoax threats, which instigated extensive search operations by multiple agencies.

