Himachal Pradesh Overhauls Education Administration

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has announced a significant administrative restructuring within the state's education departments. Under the new arrangement, the Directorate of Elementary Education will be elevated to the Directorate of School Education to oversee educational matters from pre-nursery up to Class 12.

In addition, the Directorate of Higher Education will now be responsible for managing colleges and addressing aspects of higher education. These changes are part of the government's broad strategy to enhance administration and operational efficiency within the education system.

The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved amendments to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, Himachal Rules, giving students who fail promotion criteria an additional chance at re-examinations, two months after results are declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)