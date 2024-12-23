Left Menu

Unlocking Digital Excellence: The Digii100 Summit Catalyzes EdTech Transformation

The Digii100 Summit, organized by Bengaluru-based SaaS company Digii, gathered over 250 education and tech leaders to celebrate digital transformation in higher education. The event, themed 'Unlocking Digital Excellence,' featured panel discussions, keynote speeches, and the launch of a Student Experience Framework, highlighting collaboration and technology's role in shaping education's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:41 IST
The Digii100 Summit took center stage at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi on December 14, gathering over 250 leaders in education and technology. Organized by Bengaluru's SaaS pioneer Digii, the event celebrated a century of top higher education institutions advancing digital transformation.

Under the theme 'Unlocking Digital Excellence,' the summit featured impactful panel discussions and immersive workshops. Notable participants included Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe and Shr. Robin Hibu, IPS, who emphasized India's digital transformation's role in education.

Key moments included the launch of the Student Experience Framework by Digii and KPMG, a tool aimed at enhancing student engagement. The summit showcased technology's potential in education, concluding with messages on collaboration and ambition from Deputy Director General Mukesh Kumar Gupta and mountaineer Arjun Vajpai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

