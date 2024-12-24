Bihar Exam Turmoil: Protests, Allegations, and Re-Examinations

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will not cancel the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination despite allegations of a question paper leak, says Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai. A re-examination is set for candidates from December 13 disrupted exam at a specific center in Patna.

The BPSC had originally canceled the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar due to a disturbance caused by candidates allegedly conspiring to disrupt the test. This incident led to an official's death due to a heart attack. The re-test will take place on January 4, 2025, involving around 12,000 candidates.

Protests demanding a cancellation across the state have intensified. MP Rajesh Ranjan supports the protesters, while local administration accuses non-candidates and coaching centers of inciting unrest for political motives. Legal action against disruptors is being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)