Bihar Exam Turmoil: Protests, Allegations, and Re-Examinations

The BPSC Chairman confirms no cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination despite a question paper leak controversy. A re-examination at a Patna center is scheduled due to disruptions. Protests demand a statewide exam cancellation, with political figures weighing in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:33 IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will not cancel the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination despite allegations of a question paper leak, says Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai. A re-examination is set for candidates from December 13 disrupted exam at a specific center in Patna.

The BPSC had originally canceled the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar due to a disturbance caused by candidates allegedly conspiring to disrupt the test. This incident led to an official's death due to a heart attack. The re-test will take place on January 4, 2025, involving around 12,000 candidates.

Protests demanding a cancellation across the state have intensified. MP Rajesh Ranjan supports the protesters, while local administration accuses non-candidates and coaching centers of inciting unrest for political motives. Legal action against disruptors is being considered.

