Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University Convocation

In a dramatic turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose chose to absent himself from Jadavpur University's convocation ceremony, citing breaches in protocol. The governor, also the university's chancellor, criticized the organizing body for overlooking essential formalities, branding the event as 'illegal'.

The dispute escalated when the chancellor's representative, Kazi Masum Akhtar, stated the Raj Bhavan's view that the governor was 'upset and insulted' by the procedural lapses. Akhtar highlighted the absence of a permanent vice-chancellor and lack of mandatory meetings as core issues.

Despite assurances from university officials, including Pro-VC Amitava Dutta, that all statutory processes were followed, the controversy has sparked debates over institutional autonomy and governance. Executive Council member Monojit Mondal accused the governor of acting on political motivations, which could undermine the university's independence.

