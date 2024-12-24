Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University Convocation

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose skipped the Jadavpur University convocation, labeling it 'illegal' due to procedural lapses. Disputes arose over the adherence to rules, sparking tensions between the university and Raj Bhavan. The governor's absence raises questions about university autonomy and procedural transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose chose to absent himself from Jadavpur University's convocation ceremony, citing breaches in protocol. The governor, also the university's chancellor, criticized the organizing body for overlooking essential formalities, branding the event as 'illegal'.

The dispute escalated when the chancellor's representative, Kazi Masum Akhtar, stated the Raj Bhavan's view that the governor was 'upset and insulted' by the procedural lapses. Akhtar highlighted the absence of a permanent vice-chancellor and lack of mandatory meetings as core issues.

Despite assurances from university officials, including Pro-VC Amitava Dutta, that all statutory processes were followed, the controversy has sparked debates over institutional autonomy and governance. Executive Council member Monojit Mondal accused the governor of acting on political motivations, which could undermine the university's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024