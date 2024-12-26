Empowering Future Innovators: PM Modi's Vision for India's Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the need to prepare India's youth with skills in advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Speaking at the Veer Bal Diwas event, Modi underscored the rapid changes and challenges in various sectors, emphasizing his government's youth-focused policies and the new education policy.

Commemorating the 75 years of the Constitution, Modi stated that the principle of equality aligns with the teachings of historical figures who advocated societal welfare. He added that this era has transitioned beyond traditional machines to machine learning, emphasizing the need for future-ready youth.

Modi interacted with winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, praising their achievements in diverse fields. He also launched the 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' for better nutritional outcomes. Modi calls for one lakh politically unconnected youth to enter politics as part of a national transformation effort.

