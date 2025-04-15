Mayawati Criticizes Government Over Vacant Educational Posts and Job Crisis
Mayawati raises concerns on social media about the government's governance, highlighting issues with vacant top posts in central educational institutions and a decline in campus placements. She stresses the need for better employment opportunities for educated individuals and critiques the rise of insecure job roles.
On Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati strongly criticized the government's handling of educational institutions, pointing to vacant top positions at 17 premier central educational institutions, including well-known IITs and IIMs.
Speaking out via social media platform X, she expressed concern over the declining campus placements, as recently highlighted by a parliamentary committee, and questioned the government's governance in addressing these issues.
Mayawati also brought attention to the lack of employment opportunities for educated and skilled individuals, noting the rise of insecure job roles like courier services and security, which contribute to public dissatisfaction. She called for serious measures to improve both employment and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
