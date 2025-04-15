Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Government Over Vacant Educational Posts and Job Crisis

Mayawati raises concerns on social media about the government's governance, highlighting issues with vacant top posts in central educational institutions and a decline in campus placements. She stresses the need for better employment opportunities for educated individuals and critiques the rise of insecure job roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:13 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Government Over Vacant Educational Posts and Job Crisis
Mayawati Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati strongly criticized the government's handling of educational institutions, pointing to vacant top positions at 17 premier central educational institutions, including well-known IITs and IIMs.

Speaking out via social media platform X, she expressed concern over the declining campus placements, as recently highlighted by a parliamentary committee, and questioned the government's governance in addressing these issues.

Mayawati also brought attention to the lack of employment opportunities for educated and skilled individuals, noting the rise of insecure job roles like courier services and security, which contribute to public dissatisfaction. She called for serious measures to improve both employment and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025