Education Crisis Unveiled: Minister Admits Teacher Absenteeism
The School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uday Pratap Singh, has acknowledged that hundreds of teachers, who are supposed to be present in schools, have been hiring substitutes. This revelation, made during a public event, has caused an uproar in the opposition, questioning the state of the education system.
Madhya Pradesh's School Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh, made headlines after acknowledging at a public event that around 500 teachers in his jurisdiction are not reporting to schools and are employing substitutes to conduct classes.
The video of Singh's remarks, shared during a function in Raisen commemorating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary, rapidly gained traction online. It sparked criticism from the opposition Congress party, which claimed the situation highlights severe issues in MP's education sector.
Singh's candid comments included acknowledging that about 100 of these truant teachers are from his own district. Opposition leaders like MP Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized the minister for not addressing the issue and instead seemingly accepting it, urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to act decisively.
