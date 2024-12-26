Left Menu

Honoring the Brave: Sikh Gurus' Sons in School Curriculum

Madhya Pradesh will incorporate the stories of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, into school syllabuses. Recognized for their valiant sacrifice, they are celebrated on Veer Bal Diwas annually on December 26. This initiative aims to educate future generations on their heroic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:22 IST
Honoring the Brave: Sikh Gurus' Sons in School Curriculum
Sahibzades
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the inclusion of narratives about the valiant sons of Guru Gobind Singh in the state's school syllabus. The announcement was made on Veer Bal Diwas, a commemoration held on December 26 each year to honor the exceptional bravery of Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, revered as 'Sahibzades.'

Originating in 2022, Veer Bal Diwas was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immortalize the sacrifice of these young heroes, who fearlessly laid down their lives in defense of their nation and faith. Yadav emphasized that their stories will enlighten students about their enduring legacy.

The decision aims to ensure that the heroism and sacrifice of the Sahibzades remain a vital part of India's historical narrative within educational circles, inspiring future generations to reflect on their pivotal contributions to the country's cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024