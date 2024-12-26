Honoring the Brave: Sikh Gurus' Sons in School Curriculum
Madhya Pradesh will incorporate the stories of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, into school syllabuses. Recognized for their valiant sacrifice, they are celebrated on Veer Bal Diwas annually on December 26. This initiative aims to educate future generations on their heroic contributions.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the inclusion of narratives about the valiant sons of Guru Gobind Singh in the state's school syllabus. The announcement was made on Veer Bal Diwas, a commemoration held on December 26 each year to honor the exceptional bravery of Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, revered as 'Sahibzades.'
Originating in 2022, Veer Bal Diwas was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immortalize the sacrifice of these young heroes, who fearlessly laid down their lives in defense of their nation and faith. Yadav emphasized that their stories will enlighten students about their enduring legacy.
The decision aims to ensure that the heroism and sacrifice of the Sahibzades remain a vital part of India's historical narrative within educational circles, inspiring future generations to reflect on their pivotal contributions to the country's cultural and religious heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam's 12 Days of Development: A Boost to Education and Welfare
Delhi Schools Set to Launch AI Educational Revolution
SGT University Launches UDAAN to Revolutionize Special Education Landscape
BMW and UNICEF Join Forces to Revolutionize Education in India
Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Education and Empowering Families