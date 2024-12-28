Empowering Parents: Delhi's Revolution in Government School Education

In a significant move, Delhi's government schools organized 'Mega Parents-Teacher Meetings' across 1,500 schools, emphasizing the vital role of parental involvement in education. Chief Minister lauded the active participation of parents, noting it as an encouraging sign for educational development in the region.

During a visit to Sarvodaya Co-ed School in Kalkaji, the Chief Minister observed a marked increase in student confidence, with many now proficient in English, a feature once limited to top private schools. The initiative underscores the improved quality of education in Delhi's public schools.

Senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, highlighted the transformational changes in Delhi's education sector, stressing the importance of parental engagement. Parents expressed their satisfaction, noting the commitment of teachers and the improved education and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)