Kashmir University's Exams Postponed Amid Heavy Snowfall
Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday due to inclement weather. The university announced this decision on Sunday, citing heavy snowfall in the region. Alternative exam dates will be provided later, as efforts to clear roads in remote areas continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:35 IST
Kashmir University has announced the postponement of all exams slated for Monday owing to adverse weather conditions. This decision was communicated in a statement released by the university on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the university said that new dates for the deferred exams will be announced separately at a later time. Heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday left parts of the valley inaccessible.
While snow has been removed from major highways and main roads, work persists in clearing routes in the Union Territory's more remote areas.
