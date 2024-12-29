Left Menu

Kashmir University's Exams Postponed Amid Heavy Snowfall

Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday due to inclement weather. The university announced this decision on Sunday, citing heavy snowfall in the region. Alternative exam dates will be provided later, as efforts to clear roads in remote areas continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:35 IST
Kashmir University's Exams Postponed Amid Heavy Snowfall
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir University has announced the postponement of all exams slated for Monday owing to adverse weather conditions. This decision was communicated in a statement released by the university on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the university said that new dates for the deferred exams will be announced separately at a later time. Heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday left parts of the valley inaccessible.

While snow has been removed from major highways and main roads, work persists in clearing routes in the Union Territory's more remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024