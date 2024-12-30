Spellbinding Victory: India's Top Spellers Shine in SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14

SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14, regarded as India's premier spelling competition, reached a spectacular conclusion in Kolkata with the crowning of Ms. Chaya M V as the 'Spell Master of India'. The competition, an initiative by SBI Life Insurance and Mirchi, saw enthusiastic participation from young spellers nationwide.

Ms. Chaya M V, a 13-year-old from Presidency School, Bengaluru, triumphed over fellow contestants, clinching the National Title amid an atmosphere filled with excitement and anticipation. Renowned actress and presenter Ms. Mandira Bedi hosted the event, enlivening the grand finale.

The victor, along with receiving INR 1,00,000, won an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong. The event underscores SBI Life's commitment to fostering growth opportunities for Indian youth through the power of words and language, inspiring future generations.

