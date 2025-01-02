Sukh Aashray Journey: Empowering Orphaned Children with Educational Tours
Himachal Pradesh's Sukh Aashray scheme has launched a 13-day educational tour for 22 orphaned children. The initiative aims to provide exposure and learning experiences, visiting cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government's role in ensuring these children's development and future opportunities.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a significant educational and recreational tour under the Sukh Aashray scheme for 'children of the state' on Thursday. The first batch comprises 16 girls and six boys embarking on this 13-day journey.
Addressing the media, Sukhu expressed that the state government's law adoption for orphaned children showcases their commitment, with 6,000 children already benefiting. The Sukh Aashray Yojana aims at their holistic development, empowering them to be self-reliant.
The itinerary includes key visits to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa, blending educational exposure with recreation. The initiative is positioned as a pivotal step towards ensuring equal opportunities and nurturing future assets for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
