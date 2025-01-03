Left Menu

Empowering Maharashtra's Tribals: Gadkari’s Vision for Skill Development

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the need for skill development among Maharashtra's tribal students, urging the Tribal Development Department to offer courses that prepare them for diverse professional roles. He advocated for rating residential schools to create competitive standards and ensure quality education, paving the way for future doctors, engineers, and civil servants.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:38 IST

Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for enhanced skill development initiatives for Maharashtra's tribal students during a state-level competition event on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari suggested crucial steps for the Tribal Development Department, led by Minister Ashok Uike, to elevate educational standards and opportunities for the tribal youth.

Gadkari urged for the introduction of skill development courses aimed at transforming tribal children into professionals across various fields, from engineering and medicine to civil services and the hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

