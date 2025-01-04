Left Menu

Revamping India's Education: Gandhi's Vision for Public Institutions

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that quality education requires government investment rather than privatization. He advocates for greater spending on public institutions and broader distribution of resources to create more inclusive growth. He criticizes India's hierarchical education system and urges innovation and diverse career opportunities for students.

Revamping India's Education: Gandhi's Vision for Public Institutions
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of India's Congress party, recently argued that privatization and financial incentives are not the solutions for achieving quality education. In a discussion with students from IIT Madras, he underscored the importance of government investment in education and strengthening public institutions.

Gandhi drew a contrast between the Congress party's approach to resources with that of the BJP, highlighting a broader and more inclusive vision for growth. He critiqued the current education system, suggesting it stifles creativity by focussing narrowly on traditional professions.

He also discussed India's role on the international stage, noting the strategic importance of balancing relations between China and America. Gandhi championed innovation and practical skills, calling for increased investment in physical production as a path to real advancement.

