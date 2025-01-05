Revamping Education: Rahul Gandhi's Vision for India's Future

In a recent discussion with IIT Madras students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the crucial role of government investment in education. He dismissed privatisation and financial incentives as ineffective, advocating instead for increased funding and robust public institutions to ensure quality education for all.

Gandhi shared insights from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, highlighting the limitations of India's education system, which he describes as hierarchical and overly focused on a narrow range of professions. He called for an expansion in career opportunities, encouraging creativity and exploration beyond conventional paths.

Weighing in on international relations, Gandhi pointed to the strategic importance of balancing India's relationships with China and the U.S. He envisions a future where India's educational reforms enable innovation, skill development, and a boost in physical production to gain a competitive edge globally.

