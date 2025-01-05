Revamping Education: Rahul Gandhi's Vision for India's Future
Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the need for government investment in education and the strengthening of public institutions. He argues against privatisation and financial incentives as means to achieve quality education, advocating for a more inclusive and imaginative system to empower students and foster innovation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent discussion with IIT Madras students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the crucial role of government investment in education. He dismissed privatisation and financial incentives as ineffective, advocating instead for increased funding and robust public institutions to ensure quality education for all.
Gandhi shared insights from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, highlighting the limitations of India's education system, which he describes as hierarchical and overly focused on a narrow range of professions. He called for an expansion in career opportunities, encouraging creativity and exploration beyond conventional paths.
Weighing in on international relations, Gandhi pointed to the strategic importance of balancing India's relationships with China and the U.S. He envisions a future where India's educational reforms enable innovation, skill development, and a boost in physical production to gain a competitive edge globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Turmoil: Minister vs. Governor
Transforming the Northeast: From Insurgency to Innovation
Innovation University: Bridging Academia and Industry in Andhra Pradesh
Japan-Africa Partnership at Africa Investment Forum 2024: Driving Innovation in Agriculture and Green Energy Transition
Big Pharma Battles: Breakthroughs and Setbacks in Health Innovations